UN envoy slams deadly attack in Libya's south

Members of the Third Force militia loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Tripoli attacked an airbase used by military strongman Khalifa Haftar's self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, military sources said. There was no independent word on casualties in the assault on the Brak al-Shati base, but Libyan media reported at least 60 dead.

