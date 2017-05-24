U.S. envoy endorses Libya's U.N.-backed government, in flying visit to Tripoli
The U.S. ambassador to Libya pledged Washington's support for its U.N.-backed government and urged rival factions to avoid civil war, as he made a brief visit to the country on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years. Peter Bodde, who is based in Tunis, and Marine General Thomas Waldhauser, the top U.S. military commander overseeing troops in Africa, flew into Tripoli for two hours to meet the prime minister of Libya's Government of National Accord and other senior officials.
