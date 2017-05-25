Turkey delivers medical aid to Libya

Turkey delivered 22 tons of medicine and medical supplies to Libya on May 24, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said. "In response to the needs of various hospitals and health centers in Libya, the Turkish Red Crescent, with the coordination of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency [AFAD], dispatched to Libya 22 tons of medicine and medical supplies on 24 May 2017," according to a statement.

