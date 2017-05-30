The murderer

Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi was a British-born university dropout with Libyan Jihadi links who, according to his sister, may have sought revenge for the deaths of Muslim children. Born in Britain to a devoutly Muslim Libyan family, Abedi was an "isolated, quiet, reserved individual" according to Mohamed Fadil, a spokesman for the Libyan community in Manchester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.