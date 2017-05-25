Seven migrants dead, 77 rescued at sea off Libya
At least seven migrants died and 77 were rescued off the coast of Libya today, two days after their rubber dinghy ran into trouble, the country's navy said. The survivors, who included four women and a child, spent two days holding onto what remained of their punctured vessel before they were pulled to safety, said navy spokesman Ayoub Kacem.
