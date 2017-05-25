Seven migrants dead, 77 rescued at se...

Seven migrants dead, 77 rescued at sea off Libya

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

At least seven migrants died and 77 were rescued off the coast of Libya today, two days after their rubber dinghy ran into trouble, the country's navy said. The survivors, who included four women and a child, spent two days holding onto what remained of their punctured vessel before they were pulled to safety, said navy spokesman Ayoub Kacem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC