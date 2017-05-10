Seminar on protection of cultural her...

Seminar on protection of cultural heritage in Alexandria

Speakers at the seminar will be Dr. Monica Hanna, Egyptologist and head of heritage department at the Arab Academy for Science and Technology in Aswan, Ali Cheikhmous, Archaeologist and specialist in the architecture of the ancient Near East Syria. In addition to, Ramadan Shaibani, Director of Technical Affairs for Tripoli Antiquities Department Archaeologist and researcher in Libya, and Khaled el-Ansy, Director of general authority for heritage and monuments in Yemen.

