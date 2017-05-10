Seminar on protection of cultural heritage in Alexandria
Speakers at the seminar will be Dr. Monica Hanna, Egyptologist and head of heritage department at the Arab Academy for Science and Technology in Aswan, Ali Cheikhmous, Archaeologist and specialist in the architecture of the ancient Near East Syria. In addition to, Ramadan Shaibani, Director of Technical Affairs for Tripoli Antiquities Department Archaeologist and researcher in Libya, and Khaled el-Ansy, Director of general authority for heritage and monuments in Yemen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC