Rival militias clash in Libya capital

Fierce clashes erupted today between rival armed groups in the Libyan capital Tripoli, seat of the country's UN-backed unity government. Tripoli has been gripped by a power struggle between dozens of militias since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

