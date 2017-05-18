Refugee Boats Capsize: 1 Bangladeshi among 7 dead

One of the seven persons who died after four inflatable crafts sank in the Mediterranean on Sunday has been identified by the International Organization for Migration as a Bangladeshi man. "We confirm 7 corpses belonging to 5 men, of which one was identified as a Senegalese man and a Bangladeshi man and 2 Nigerian women," IOM Senior Press Officer Joel A Millman stated in an email to this correspondent.

