Nearly 250 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean amid spike in bids to reach Europe, U.N. says

Migrants rescued by the Libyan coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea arrive at the naval base in the Tripoli on May 6. Nearly 250 migrants were feared dead in the Mediterranean after two vessels went down in recent days amid a sharp rise in attempts to make the dangerous crossing from Libya to Europe's southern shores, the U.N. refuA gee agency said Tuesday. The apparent deaths underscored the huge challenges for European leaders and international groups seeking to cope with rising numbers of refugees and others using Libyan smuggling networks in bids to reach the European Union.

