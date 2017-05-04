More Than 6,000 Migrants Rescued In Mediterranean In Two Days
The International Organization for Migration says 43,490 migrants have arrived in Europe by sea this year as of April 26. More than 6,000 migrants have been rescued attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe in the past two days, European Union and Italian naval officials say. The Italian coastguard said about 3,000 people were picked up on May 6, about the same number of migrants rescued the day before.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
