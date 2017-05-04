More Than 6,000 Migrants Rescued In M...

More Than 6,000 Migrants Rescued In Mediterranean In Two Days

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

The International Organization for Migration says 43,490 migrants have arrived in Europe by sea this year as of April 26. More than 6,000 migrants have been rescued attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe in the past two days, European Union and Italian naval officials say. The Italian coastguard said about 3,000 people were picked up on May 6, about the same number of migrants rescued the day before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC