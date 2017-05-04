More Than 6,000 Migrants Rescued In Mediterranean In Two Days

The International Organization for Migration says 43,490 migrants have arrived in Europe by sea this year as of April 26. More than 6,000 migrants have been rescued attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe in the past two days, European Union and Italian naval officials say. The Italian coastguard said about 3,000 people were picked up on May 6, about the same number of migrants rescued the day before.

