Migrants who clung to boat rescued off Libya, seven bodies found: officials

44 min ago Read more: Reuters

Nearly 80 migrants were rescued off Libya's coast after clinging to their sinking boat for two days, though the bodies of seven people who did not survive were also recovered, officials said. The 77 migrants, including a woman and one child, were rescued on Thursday off the coastal city of Zawiya in western Libya, Libyan coastguard and International Organization for Migration officials said.

