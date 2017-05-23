Migrant boat accident kills dozens be...

Migrant boat accident kills dozens between Libya and Italy

Migrants arrive in a boat after they were rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard, on a beach in the coastal town of Tajoura, east of Tripoli, on May 23. Another boat listed in the Mediterranean, resulting in a search and rescue operation on Wednesday. At least 34 migrants, most of them toddlers, drowned on Wednesday, as coastguard boats and other vessels tried to save hundreds of others packed into boats off the coast of Libya, rescuers said.

Chicago, IL

