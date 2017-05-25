Manchester bombing suspect Salman Abe...

Manchester bombing suspect Salman Abedi reportedly linked to former Ottawa extremist imam

The bomber suspected of attacking a Manchester pop concert has been linked to an extremist imam from Ottawa whom Canadian intelligence officials had warned was "promoting violent jihad" in Libya. Quoting a senior American official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the New York Times reported Wednesday that Salman Abedi "had links to a radical preacher in Libya identified as Abdul Baset Ghwela."

