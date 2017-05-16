Man Arrested Over 1984 Murder Outside...

Man Arrested Over 1984 Murder Outside Libyan Embassy in London Is Released

10 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

A man arrested in 2015 in connection with the 1984 murder of a British policewoman outside the Libyan embassy in London has been released without charge because crucial evidence was not available for national security reasons, police said on Tuesday. Yvonne Fletcher, who was 25 and had joined the police aged 19, was hit in the back by a shot fired from the embassy while she was policing a demonstration by Libyan dissidents against Muammar Gaddafi, who then ruled the North African country.

Chicago, IL

