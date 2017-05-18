Libyan PM Calls On Najib In Riyadh

Libyan PM Calls On Najib In Riyadh

11 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

From Jamaluddin Muhammad RIYADH, May 21 --Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak received a courtesy call from his Libyan counterpart, Fayez Al-Serraj here Sunday. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen Kuala Lumpur-Tripoli ties.

Chicago, IL

