Libyan navy: some organizations thraw...

Libyan navy: some organizations thrawt coast guard's work

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Libyan Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces, the Coast Guard and the Port Security Authority held a press conference on Thursday at the headquarters of the Protocol Directorate at the Tripoli Maritime Base of Abu Sitta. The conference was attended by the head of the Libyan-Italian Joint Committee for the fight against illegal immigration, Ali Al-Toumi, the head of the legal office of the Coast Guard, Abdul-Razaq Habarat, the second formation commander, Abu-Ajila Abdel-Bari, and the legal consultant of the coast guards, Mohamed Zariba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC