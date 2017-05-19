Libyan navy: some organizations thrawt coast guard's work

The Libyan Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces, the Coast Guard and the Port Security Authority held a press conference on Thursday at the headquarters of the Protocol Directorate at the Tripoli Maritime Base of Abu Sitta. The conference was attended by the head of the Libyan-Italian Joint Committee for the fight against illegal immigration, Ali Al-Toumi, the head of the legal office of the Coast Guard, Abdul-Razaq Habarat, the second formation commander, Abu-Ajila Abdel-Bari, and the legal consultant of the coast guards, Mohamed Zariba.

