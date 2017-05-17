Libyan commander stages show of force...

Libyan commander stages show of force on Benghazi campaign anniversary

6 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar staged a large military parade on Tuesday for the third anniversary of his campaign to control Benghazi, as his troops fight to secure two last districts in Libya's second city. Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army has become the dominant force in eastern Libya over the past three years, though it continues to face armed resistance in Benghazi and other regions, and to take heavy losses.

Chicago, IL

