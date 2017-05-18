Libyan commander stages show of force on Benghazi campaign anniversary
A girl holds a Libyan flag during celebrations marking the third anniversary of Libyan National Army's A'DignityA' operation against Islamists and other opponents, in Benghazi, Libya May 16, 2017. A poster of Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar is held during celebrations marking the third anniversary of Libyan National Army's A'DignityA' operation against Islamists and other opponents, in Benghazi, Libya May 16, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
