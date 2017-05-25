Libyan coastguard opens fire at migra...

Libyan coastguard opens fire at migrant boats: NGOs

Al Jazeera

Libyan coastguards opened fire on two boats loaded with refugees while rescue operations were under way in the Mediterranean on Tuesday, according to NGOs at the scene. At around noon, rescue workers from four organisations - the French NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders , Italian Save the Children and German Jugend Rettet - were trying to save refugees when a speedboat labelled with the emblem of the Libyan coastguard arrived with four machine guns attached to it.

Chicago, IL

