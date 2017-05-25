Libyan coastguard opens fire at migrant boats: NGOs
Libyan coastguards opened fire on two boats loaded with refugees while rescue operations were under way in the Mediterranean on Tuesday, according to NGOs at the scene. At around noon, rescue workers from four organisations - the French NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders , Italian Save the Children and German Jugend Rettet - were trying to save refugees when a speedboat labelled with the emblem of the Libyan coastguard arrived with four machine guns attached to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC