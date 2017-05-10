Libyan coast guard takes 300 rescued migrants into custody11 min ago
The Libyan coast guard has taken 300 migrants who were trying to reach Europe illegally by boat into custody, following an altercation with a volunteer rescue vessel. Ayoub Gassim, the spokesman for Libya's navy that is loyal to the EU-backed Tripoli government, says the coast guard rescued the migrants in Libyan territorial waters today.
