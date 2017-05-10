Libyan Coast Guard Has Dangerous Encounter with German Rescue Boat
A Libyan Coast Guard ship picked up more than 350 migrants at sea Wednesday after a potentially deadly encounter with a German rescue boat. No casualties have been reported, and all the migrants rescued off the coastal city of Sabratha are back in Tripoli.
