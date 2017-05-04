Libya rescues 129 migrants stranded a...

Libya rescues 129 migrants stranded at sea

Saturday

Gunmen mugged 129 migrants on a rubber dinghy headed for Europe and also stole the craft's engine, abandoning them off the Libyan coast, Libya's navy said on Saturday. Navy spokesman General Ayoub Qassem said the gunmen in a speedboat chased the dinghy on Friday, boarded it around five nautical miles off the town of Zuwara and stole the migrants' possessions.

Chicago, IL

