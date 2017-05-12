Libya crimes, gang-violence refugees, and an Afghan surge? The cheat sheet

Every week, IRIN's team of editors looks ahead at what's on our humanitarian radar and curates a selection of the best reports, opinion, and journalism you may have missed: News of migrants drowning in the Mediterranean - most having set off from Libya in flimsy smugglers' dinghies - has become numbingly routine. At least 245 people have died or gone missing attempting the crossing in the last week alone, bringing the total who have succumbed to the route so far in 2017 above 1,300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IRIN.