Libya crimes, gang-violence refugees,...

Libya crimes, gang-violence refugees, and an Afghan surge? The cheat sheet

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: IRIN

Every week, IRIN's team of editors looks ahead at what's on our humanitarian radar and curates a selection of the best reports, opinion, and journalism you may have missed: News of migrants drowning in the Mediterranean - most having set off from Libya in flimsy smugglers' dinghies - has become numbingly routine. At least 245 people have died or gone missing attempting the crossing in the last week alone, bringing the total who have succumbed to the route so far in 2017 above 1,300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IRIN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,888 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC