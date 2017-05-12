Libya crimes, gang-violence refugees, and an Afghan surge? The cheat sheet
Every week, IRIN's team of editors looks ahead at what's on our humanitarian radar and curates a selection of the best reports, opinion, and journalism you may have missed: News of migrants drowning in the Mediterranean - most having set off from Libya in flimsy smugglers' dinghies - has become numbingly routine. At least 245 people have died or gone missing attempting the crossing in the last week alone, bringing the total who have succumbed to the route so far in 2017 above 1,300.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IRIN.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC