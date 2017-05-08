Libya Adds to OPEC's Burden as Output...

Libya Adds to OPEC's Burden as Output at Highest Since 2014

Libya is pumping the most oil in more than two years as the OPEC member restores output amid progress in mending the nation's political divisions. The increase adds pressure on the world's biggest producers who just signaled they may extend production cuts amid a slump in oil.

