Key figures from rival Libyan camps meet in Abu Dhabi - official

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar met the head of the country's U.N.-backed government Fayez Seraj in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, reversing his previous refusal to engage with the Tripoli government despite months of diplomatic pressure. Regional and Western powers have been pushing the two to discuss resetting a U.N.-mediated agreement that led to the creation of Seraj's Government of National Accord .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.