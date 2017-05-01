Key figures from rival Libyan camps m...

Key figures from rival Libyan camps meet in Abu Dhabi - official

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar met the head of the country's U.N.-backed government Fayez Seraj in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, reversing his previous refusal to engage with the Tripoli government despite months of diplomatic pressure. Regional and Western powers have been pushing the two to discuss resetting a U.N.-mediated agreement that led to the creation of Seraj's Government of National Accord .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,734,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC