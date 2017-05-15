Italy rescues 484 people from the Med...

Italy rescues 484 people from the Mediterranean

Sunday May 14 Read more: Al Jazeera

Seven bodies were recovered and 484 people were rescued from boats in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to cross into Europe, Italy's coastguard said. The Italian coastguards, navy, an aid group and two private vessels rescued the refugees and migrants, who were travelling on four rubber boats, on Saturday, the coastguard said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

