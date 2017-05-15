'Italy and Libya on same side'
Cairo, May 15 - Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti met with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj on Monday in Tripoli, where Serraj told Minniti that Italy and Libya are "firmly on the same side in the fight against migrant trafficking", according to a tweet by the Italian embassy in Tripoli. Libya's role in patroling the country's coastline will be gradually strengthened and reinforced by increasing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, ANSA learned in Cairo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC