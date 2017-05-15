'Italy and Libya on same side'

Cairo, May 15 - Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti met with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj on Monday in Tripoli, where Serraj told Minniti that Italy and Libya are "firmly on the same side in the fight against migrant trafficking", according to a tweet by the Italian embassy in Tripoli. Libya's role in patroling the country's coastline will be gradually strengthened and reinforced by increasing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, ANSA learned in Cairo.

