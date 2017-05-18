Italian coastguards rescue migrants f...

Italian coastguards rescue migrants from Mediterranean Sea

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Harrowing footage shows Italian coastguards rescuing migrants from the Mediterranean Sea as more than 2,000 are plucked from the water in a day after using ramshackle vessels to reach Europe The Italian coastguard on Saturday released dramatic footage of migrants being plucked from the water during rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea. The video released showed one migrant floating using a life-saving device as officers came to his rescue while another, visibly shocked, hung on to the bow of a ship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC