Italian coastguards rescue migrants from Mediterranean Sea
Harrowing footage shows Italian coastguards rescuing migrants from the Mediterranean Sea as more than 2,000 are plucked from the water in a day after using ramshackle vessels to reach Europe The Italian coastguard on Saturday released dramatic footage of migrants being plucked from the water during rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea. The video released showed one migrant floating using a life-saving device as officers came to his rescue while another, visibly shocked, hung on to the bow of a ship.
