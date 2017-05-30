Inquiry sought into ISIL escape under Khalifa Haftar

Fighters in Libya's east are demanding the disclosure of investigations into the escape of ISIL fighters from Derna and Benghazi from areas controlled by Khalifa Haftar, the retired Libyan army general and self-proclaimed commander of the Libya National Army . Members of a prominent tribe in Benghazi, Awaqir, are demanding answers to how supporters of ISIL, or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group, were able to leave Benghazi and Derna unhindered in two separate instances - early 2015 and early this year.

