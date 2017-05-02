Il Manifesto founder Parlato dead
Rome, May 2 - Valentino Parlato, one of the founders of Communist daily Il Manifesto, has died, fellow journalist Ritanna Armeni announced via Facebook on Tuesday. Born in Tripoli, Libya, on February 7, 1931, he was a member of the now-defunct Italian Communist Party until being ejected in 1969.
