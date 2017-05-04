ICC hunting for Gaddafi aide

Thursday May 4

The International Criminal Court faces a dilemma after unsealing an arrest warrant - but without a suspect, no trial can be held, writes Angela Mudukuti. Last week, the International Criminal Court unsealed an arrest warrant for Muammar Gaddafi's former security chief Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled, who has been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated in Libya in 2011.

Chicago, IL

