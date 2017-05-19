Hundreds of migrants rescued off Liby...

Hundreds of migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Libyan coast guards on Thursday rescued 483 immigrants on a wooden boat almost broken down off the western coast of Libya, a Libya navy spokesman said. Spokesman Ayob Qassem said the immigrants included 27 women and 8 children.

