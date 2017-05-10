Human trafficking crimes in Libya rai...

Human trafficking crimes in Libya raise alarm at UN Security Council

Egypt Today

Cairo 10 May:Migrant-related crimes in Libya, including human trafficking, sparked off a debate at the Security Council meeting which is considering the carrying out of an investigation headed by International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, according to the UN News Centre. The investigations will be underway if the court's jurisdictional requirements were met.

