Hope on the Horizon for Libya? Warring sides agree to elections

President Fayez al-Sarraj and General Khalifa Haftar, the leaders of Libya's two main warring factions, said they wanted to work together in separate statements released on Wednesday. The two chiefs met for a "successful" two-hour meeting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday - their first since January 2016.

Chicago, IL

