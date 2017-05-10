Europe must turn back migrants on smugglers' boats: Belgian minister
Belgium's Asylum and Migration State Secretary Theo Francken speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2017. The European Union must not accept African migrants who pay people smugglers to cross the Mediterranean, but turn them back, Belgium's migration minister Theo Francken told Reuters on Thursday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
