Europe must turn back migrants on smugglers' boats: Belgian minister

Thursday Read more: Reuters

Belgium's Asylum and Migration State Secretary Theo Francken speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2017. The European Union must not accept African migrants who pay people smugglers to cross the Mediterranean, but turn them back, Belgium's migration minister Theo Francken told Reuters on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

