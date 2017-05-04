Egypt's role in Libya: Attempts and risks of solving the crisis
The frequent failures of international reconciliation attempts and the fall of weapons into the hands of different militants groups forced Egypt to play a major role in solving the Libyan crises. Cross-border threats During the Libyan revolution, some 40,000 to 100,000 Libyan refugees fled the country, and made their way to the Salloum border crossing with Egypt, where they remained in refugee camps.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
