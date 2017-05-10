Egypt calls for lifting of arms embar...

Egypt calls for lifting of arms embargo on Libya

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is calling on the international community to lift an arms embargo on Libya so that weapons can be delivered legally to a powerful general he backs in the fractured country's east. After meeting Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter in Cairo on Saturday, el-Sissi, himself a former military man, said that Hifter's Libyan National Army required the weapons to fight terrorism.

