East Libyan forces launch strikes after air base attack

East Libyan forces have targeted rival brigades with a series of air strikes in the southern region of Jufra, officials and witnesses said on Sunday, three days after dozens of their men were killed in a surprise attack on an air base. The escalation risks reigniting warfare in Libya's central desert regions, where forces aligned with the eastern-based Libyan National Army have skirmished since late last year with opponents aligned with a U.N.-backed Government of National Accord in Tripoli.

