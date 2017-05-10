Drugs worth $75mn from Indian co seiz...

Drugs worth $75mn from Indian co seized: Report

A shipload of tramadol, a synthetic opioid-like drug used as painkiller, sent from India to be sold to Islamic State terrorists in Libya to give them greater resilience has been seized by the Italian police, according to media reports on Wednesday.

