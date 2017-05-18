Dozens killed in renewed clashes betw...

Dozens killed in renewed clashes between factions in Libya's south

Thursday Read more: Reuters

At least 60 people were killed as rival Libyan forces clashed at a southern air base on Thursday, medical and military officials said, dimming hopes that tensions in the area can be calmed. The violence erupted after a brigade from the western city of Misrata attacked Brak Al-Shati base, which they had previously ceded to an opposing faction aligned with the eastern-based Libyan National Army .

Chicago, IL

