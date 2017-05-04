Documenting life in Latin America

From her base in Caracas, Venezuela, Meridith Kohut has been documenting Latin American life since 2007. Kohut has just been selected to receive the 2017 annual Getty Images and Chris Hondros Fund Award, allowing her to continue her commitment to documenting important local issues.

Chicago, IL

