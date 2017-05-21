Death toll rises to 140 after attack ...

Death toll rises to 140 after attack at Libyan airbase

The death toll in the attack of a rebel airbase in south Libya rose to 140, a spokesman for military strongman Khalifa Haftar said. Originally the number of fatalities was listed as 60 on Thursday when a government-allied militia tried to take over the Brak al-Shati base controlled by the Libyan National Army.

