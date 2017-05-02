.com | Libya PM in rare meeting with rival strongman

.com | Libya PM in rare meeting with ...

The head of Libya's UN-backed unity government on Tuesday held a rare meeting with a military strongman who supports a rival authority in the violence-wracked country, official media said. Fayez al-Sarraj and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar met face-to-face in Abu Dhabi, the LANA news agency said, for only the second time since Sarraj was named prime minister-designate in late 2015.

