BP says 1 bln additional barrels 'possible' in Gulf of Mexico hubs
The head of BP's Gulf of Mexico region said on Monday the oil company's use of a new seismic imaging technology has identified 1 billion additional barrels of "possible resources" at four of its U.S. offshore fields. Richard Morrison, the BP region president, said at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston that its "full waveform inversion" imaging technology was applied to data from its Atlantis, Mad Dog, Thunder Horse and Na Kika fields.
