Boris Johnson raised compensation for IRA victims with Libyan leader

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met the Libyan prime minister last week and is reported to have forcefully raised compensation for IRA victims Foreign Secretary Boris Johnston raised compensation for IRA victims in a meeting with Libya's prime minister in Tripoli last week, the News Letter can confirm. The fact Mr Johnson raised the matter in Libya was reported in the media based on an unnamed source last week, but the News Letter can now confirm that Mr Johnson did indeed raise the matter in Tripoli - and with Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj.

