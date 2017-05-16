BELLWETHER: Libya: Trump's chance to ...

BELLWETHER: Libya: Trump's chance to do more than tweet

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Illegal migrants arrive by boat at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard in the coastal city of Tripoli, Libya, May 10, 2017. If proof is needed that Barack Obama's "lead from behind" foreign policy was a dismal failure, look no further than Libya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC