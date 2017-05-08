Algeria says committed to help Libya reaching peace

"The political agreement reached in 2015 between Libyan warring parties in Morocco should be the corner stone for sustainable resolution to the Libyan crisis," Algerian Minister for Maghreb Affairs, Arab League and African Union, Abdelkader Messahel, told reporters after his talks with Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Martin Kobler, On the eve of the 11th ministerial meeting of Libya's neighboring countries due on Monday in Algiers. "Libya's neighboring nations are committed to help Libyans to reach final solution to their crisis, and this commitment should not be seen as interference in Libya's affairs," Messahel noted.

