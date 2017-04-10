Widow of Lockerbie bomber claims fami...

Widow of Lockerbie bomber claims family are due an apology

'World will say sorry': Widow of Lockerbie bomber Megrahi claims her family are due an apology as appeal is launched over 1988 atrocity that killed 270 The Lockerbie bomber's widow has sparked outrage after claiming that the 'world will say sorry to my husband and my family' as she launches a legal bid to clear his name. Relatives of the family of Abdelbaset Ali Mohmed Al Megrahi also want former Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill to be quizzed in court over Libyan's release - and he has said he is happy to help.

