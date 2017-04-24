UPDATE 4-Libya's Sharara, El Feel oilfields restart after pipeline protest
LONDON/TRIPOLI, April 27 Libya's Sharara oilfield has restarted after the end of protests by an armed group that had blocked pipelines there, National Oil Corp chairman Mustafa Sanalla said on Thursday. No details were immediately available about output at the field, which has a production capacity of nearly 300,000 barrels per day .
