UPDATE 2-National Oil Corp working for all Libyans - chairman
The head of Libya's National Oil Corp defended the organisation on Thursday against repeated challenges to its legitimacy, saying it was working for all Libyans rather than any particular faction. His comments to reporters in Vienna come as the Tripoli-based corporation faces a slew of challenges from various political and armed groups in Libya trying to lay claim to the country's vast oil wealth.
