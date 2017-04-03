UPDATE 2-National Oil Corp working fo...

UPDATE 2-National Oil Corp working for all Libyans - chairman

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The head of Libya's National Oil Corp defended the organisation on Thursday against repeated challenges to its legitimacy, saying it was working for all Libyans rather than any particular faction. His comments to reporters in Vienna come as the Tripoli-based corporation faces a slew of challenges from various political and armed groups in Libya trying to lay claim to the country's vast oil wealth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC